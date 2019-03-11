

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man had a rough weekend, getting arrested twice in 24 hours.

Both arrests happened in Guelph at the same Walmart.

The first arrest took place on Saturday, the 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing $554.12 worth of hockey cards.

He was held overnight and released Sunday morning.

The second arrest happened just outside the Woodlawn Road Walmart, as the accused was leaving the parking lot.

Guelph Police Service said they pulled over the man’s vehicle and found the plates and validation tags have been reported stolen.

The man was taken into custody again and faces charges of theft, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, and several highway traffic act violations.

For the second day in a row, the accused was held overnight for a bail hearing.