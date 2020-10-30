Advertisement
Kitchener man arrested on child porn charges
Published Friday, October 30, 2020 10:23AM EDT
File photo. (Pressmaster/shutterstock.com)
KITCHENER -- A 58-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged on child pornography charges.
According to a news release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service started investigating "the unlawful collection of child sexual exploitation media on the internet" back in September.
Officers carried out a search warrant at a Kitchener residence on Thursday.
As a result, the accused was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Police did not publicly identify him.