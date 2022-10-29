Kitchener man arrested in month-long sexual assault investigation

A Kitchener man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation that took police nearly a month to conduct.

On Friday, a news released from the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS) reported a 47-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in connection to a reported sexual assault on Oct. 2.

Police say that was when a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male around 2 a.m. in the area of Old Carriage Drive and Pioneer Drive in Kitchener.

The victim was able to flee the area safely.

The accused has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence.