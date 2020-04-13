KITCHENER -- A 34-year-old man is facing a total of 13 charges for a series of arsons and damage to property in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Waterloo Regional Police say all of the incidents happened on, or in the area, of Brick Street.

The latest happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday, when a car was set on fire in a parking lot.

Later that same day a Kitchener man was arrested.

Police say he’s been charged with Monday's car fire, along with two others.

The 34-year-old is also linked to several other incidents involving property damage.

Since late March, neighbours in the Brick Street area have reported slashed tires, spray-painted cars and even some dumpster fires.

The man arrested Monday is facing 10 charges of mischief to property under $5,000 for those incidents.

His name has not been released.