Kitchener man arrested for string of arsons, property damage
A car fire in Kitchener is considered suspicious. (Apr. 13, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A 34-year-old man is facing a total of 13 charges for a series of arsons and damage to property in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Waterloo Regional Police say all of the incidents happened on, or in the area, of Brick Street.
The latest happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday, when a car was set on fire in a parking lot.
Later that same day a Kitchener man was arrested.
Police say he’s been charged with Monday's car fire, along with two others.
The 34-year-old is also linked to several other incidents involving property damage.
Since late March, neighbours in the Brick Street area have reported slashed tires, spray-painted cars and even some dumpster fires.
The man arrested Monday is facing 10 charges of mischief to property under $5,000 for those incidents.
His name has not been released.