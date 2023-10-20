Kitchener

    Kitchener man arrested for evading police R.I.D.E. Program

    Guelph Police and Ontario Provincial Police launch festive RIDE program for holiday season. Guelph Police and Ontario Provincial Police launch festive RIDE program for holiday season.

    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Kitchener in connection to a series of offenses that occurred during a recent R.I.D.E. Program operation.

    On October 12, Waterloo Regional Police were conducting a R.I.D.E. Program to identify impaired drivers near the intersection of Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 8.

    The driver of a pickup truck approached the screening area and was directed by officers to pull into an adjacent lane for further inspection.

    This is when police say the individual accelerated and proceeded through a red light, and collided with another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

    Following an investigation, the individual was arrested on October 17.

    Police have charged the man with dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, fleeing from a peace officer, failure to stop when directed by police, running a red light, and stunt driving.

    The suspect is scheduled for a court appearance on November 21. 

