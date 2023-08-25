Kitchener man arrested for driving at someone in Fergus: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a Kitchener man a month after he allegedly drove at someone in Fergus, Ont.

Officers were called to a parking area on Tower Street South around 8:15 p.m. on July 26.

Police were told a driver of an orange sedan drove at the person who called them.

On Thursday, OPP said they charged a 43-year-old from Kitchener with assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating while impaired, refusing to comply with a demand, and destroying or damaging property.