KITCHENER -- A 35-year-old man from Kitchener is facing numerous charges after a reported disturbance on a GO bus.

Provincial police were called to the bus terminal on McLean Road in Aberfoyle around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It was reported that an intoxicated rider assaulted a passenger and threatened others. No one was injured.

The rider exited the bus and was arrested as he attempted to get onto another one, according to officials.

Shawn Welch has been charged with assault, uttering threats, and causing a disturbance. He is set to appear in a Guelph court at on March 6.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.