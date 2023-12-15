Kitchener man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in her home

KITCHENER
    A Kitchener man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a woman in her Waterloo home Thursday.

    Waterloo regional police responded to a house around 9 p.m., in the area of Short Street and Alexandria Avenue.

    Police say the 58-year old victim was assaulted inside her home by a man she knew.

    The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 31-year old man was arrested and charged with the following:

    •  Assault
    • Aggravated assault
    • Weapons dangerous
    • Mischief interfering with lawful use of property
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Uttering threats to cause death

    The man was held for a bail hearing. Police say there is no concern for public safety.

