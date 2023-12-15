Kitchener man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman in her home

A Kitchener man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted a woman in her Waterloo home Thursday.

Waterloo regional police responded to a house around 9 p.m., in the area of Short Street and Alexandria Avenue.

Police say the 58-year old victim was assaulted inside her home by a man she knew.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 31-year old man was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault

Aggravated assault

Weapons dangerous

Mischief interfering with lawful use of property

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause death

The man was held for a bail hearing. Police say there is no concern for public safety.