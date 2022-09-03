Kitchener man arrested for allegedly assaulting male and female in parking lot

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man from Kitchener whothey say assaulted two people in a parking lot.

Officers were called to the area of Homer Watson and Conestoga College Boulevards around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fight.

Police say a man assaulted a male and afemale. The male had minor injuries while the female was not hurt.

The three people are believed to know to each other.

A 35-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with two counts of assault and criminal harassment.