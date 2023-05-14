Kitchener man arrested following two hour standoff with police: WRPS

An arrest has been made after police say a man barricaded himself in a residence for two hours while uttering threats Friday.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a release regarding the incident.

Police said around 4 p.m. on Friday, they received a report of a man uttering threats and barricading himself in a residence in the River Road East and Rosemount Drive area of Kitchener.

According to the release, the other people inside of the residence were able to exit. Police said nearby houses were also evacuated due to the nature of the threats.

Despite attempting to negotiate with the man, police said around 6 p.m. officers entered the home and arrested the man.

A 43-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and four counts of failure to comply with a release order.