

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police arrested and charged a man on Tuesday for stealing a rental van.

Police say they responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Onward Avenue around 9:50 a.m.

They say a man was seen fleeing the area in a GMC rental van.

As a result of the investigation, police determined the van to be stolen and had plates from another vehicle attached to it.

Officials also located two high-end bicycles in the van, worth over $11,000.

The 49-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with a number of criminal and traffic offences, including theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.