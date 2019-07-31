Featured
Kitchener man arrested and charged for stolen vehicle, items worth thousands
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:25AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police arrested and charged a man on Tuesday for stealing a rental van.
Police say they responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Onward Avenue around 9:50 a.m.
They say a man was seen fleeing the area in a GMC rental van.
As a result of the investigation, police determined the van to be stolen and had plates from another vehicle attached to it.
Officials also located two high-end bicycles in the van, worth over $11,000.
The 49-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with a number of criminal and traffic offences, including theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.