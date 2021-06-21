KITCHENER -- Police have arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man in connection with three break and enters that happened at area businesses earlier in June.

Waterloo police say the man was arrested last Wednesday. He's charged with three counts of break and enter.

According to a release, the first incident occurred on June 1 at a restaurant in the area of Country Hill Drive. The second incident happened June 12 at a garden centre near Elmsdale Drive, while the third occurred June 13 at a restaurant near Courtland Avenue East.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on August 3.