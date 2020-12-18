KITCHENER -- A man is facing charges after an investigation into thefts at a construction site and trailers in Waterloo Region over the last month.

Officers from the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s break, enter and vehicle theft team completed an investigation, and arrested a man in connection to the incidents on Wednesday.

Police say officers conducted two search warrants that recovered a number of tools and a trailer.

A 47-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges, including two counts of break and enter, two counts of theft over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation.

The man was held in police custody for a bail hearing.