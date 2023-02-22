Kitchener man arrested after OPP say gasoline fumes impaired his driving

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 33-year-old man from Kitchener who was impaired by gasoline fumes has been arrested after an altercation with officers.

A news release from OPP states an officer pulled over a vehicle on Feb. 18th, around 10 a.m. after it was witnessed travelled at a high rate of speed on Highway 17 between Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

“While speaking to the driver, the officer was overwhelmed with the smell of gasoline fumes from the interior of the car,” OPP said in the release. “A large 45 litre rubber tote container was located on the rear passenger seat that was three quarters full of liquid petroleum gasoline.”

According to OPP, the tote lid was not secure, and gasoline had spilled all over the interior of the vehicle.

“The fumes were extremely strong, and it was determined the driver was impaired,” OPP said. “The driver was agitated and assaultive towards police when told that fuel could not be transported in that manner.”

The vehicle was determined to be unsafe to drive by the officer due to the amount of liquid petroleum that had soaked into the interior of the car.

The man was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs

Dangerous Operation

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Operate Unsafe Vehicle

Speeding

Fail to Comply with Federal Regulations Safety Standards-Insecure Load

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 6.