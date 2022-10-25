Kitchener man arrested after investigation into potential explosive devices
Waterloo regional police say a 38-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection to an explosive device allegedly found in Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police told CTV news in an email it is their belief the explosive devices are homemade.
On Monday, shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to a residence on Lester Street in Waterloo after receiving reports of an explosive device within the home.
Police said members of the special response unit safely removed the potential explosives from the scene.
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and failure to comply with judicial release order.
The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
