KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man has been charged in connection to a string of crimes carried out around southwestern Ontario.

The Huron County Ontario Provincial Police responded to the scene of a crash where a pickup truck had rolled over on Thursday morning.

A witness told police that the truck left the road, hit a tree and rolled over. The driver then reportedly got out and fled the scene on foot.

The OPP's emergency response team and a canine unit responded and started looking for the driver. That's when officers discovered that the pickup truck had been stolen from Wellington County, and was connected to a break-and-enter there.

Officials continued looking and found the suspect about 15 minutes later at a nearby farm, just north of Seaforth. He was arrested without incident.

Police say he was found to be in possession of stolen credit cards and identification that were linked to property crimes in Perth County, Wellington County and Waterloo Region.

A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Two counts of possession of stolen credit cards; and

Three counts of possession of stolen identity documents

Police also say he's facing a number of Highway Traffic Act offences. He's still in custody, and is scheduled to appear in a Goderich court room on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huron County OPP.