Kitchener man arrested after alleged sexual assault on GO bus

Waterloo regional police say a 28-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault on a Go bus earlier this month.

Police said around 10:40 on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the area of Weber Street and Victoria Street North.

According to police, the two people were passengers on the Go bus when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Upon arrival, police said the man was arrested.

Police said officers believe the individuals do not know each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.