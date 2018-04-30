

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle on Highway 401.

According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of the highway in Cramahe Township, about 30 kilometres of Cobourg.

Northumberland OPP say they received multiple reports of an erratic purple sedan cutting off other vehicles. At one point, the sedan’s driver allegedly pointed a handgun at another vehicle.

Police say the driver was pulled over on the highway in the Port Hope area.

A 25-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges of careless driving, driving while suspended, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

Police say a pellet gun that resembled a handgun was found in the car.