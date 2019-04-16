

CTV Kitchener





The city of Kitchener is making it easier to fight parking tickets.

Council voted in favour of establishing and administrative monetary penalty system.

That means instead of going to provincial court to fight a ticket you will go to city hall.

For offender's it should result in a quicker resolution and less of a drag on the heavily burdened court system.

The city says anyone wishing to fight a ticket can request a hearing with an independent, third party contractor who will oversee hearings.

This is the same system that was put in place in Waterloo last year.

In a release the city says the time it takes to resolve a will likely be reduced from eight or night months to two or three.