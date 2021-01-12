KITCHENER -- A long-term care home in Kitchener says they are now taking part in a pilot project that rapidly tests for COVID-19.

A representative from AR Goudie LTC adds that nearly 80 per cent of staff and residents have agreed to be part of the project that has them receiving their results in 15 minutes.

The results have been compared with standard PCR testing, and the home says the results have been promising so far.

Both tests have resulted in 100 per cent negative results, according to officials.

The AR Goudie representative adds that they are also getting ready to have their residents vaccinated this week.