

CTV Kitchener





A report based on sales data collected by Amazon puts Kitchener near the top of the list of dog pampering cities.

The list compared the amount spent per capita on pets in Canadian cities with populations of over 100,000.

London took the top spot, with three other cities in the top 10.

Kitchener was fourth on the list, followed by Mississauga in sixth and Windsor in ninth place.

The sales data used for the report was collected from Aug. 2017 to the same month this year.