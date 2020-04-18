WATERLOO -- Forest Heights Long Term Care Home in Kitchener has confirmed 79 cases of COVID-19 in residents and seven who have passed away.

A news release issued Saturday also states that 39 staff members have tested positive and are in self-isolation at their homes.

The long term care home has been following updated testing guidelines from the province, which allows all residents and staff to be tested in a place where an outbreak has occurred.

Officials say the ’whole home’ testing from Region of Waterloo Public Health puts them in a better position to provide appropriate care and support.

A third of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are showing no symptoms, according to the release.

All Forest Heights residents who tested positive are in isolation, along with a number of other measures being in place.

Personal protective equipment is being worn by staff, enhanced cleaning is taking place, and mealtimes and activities have been adjusted to promote physical distancing.