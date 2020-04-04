KITCHENER -- A Kitchener long-term care home has seen its number of COVID-19 cases jump from one to five.

A spokesperson for Forest Heights Revera says the home now has four confirmed cases of the virus in residents, as well as one case in staff.

Forest Heights Revera says that all of the affected residents are isolated, while the staff member is at home self-isolating.

An outbreak was first declared there on April 1, when Region of Waterloo Public Health announced one confirmed case in a resident.

The region updated its website on Saturday afternoon to reflect the changes, but the region reports five cases in residents and none in staff.

The region's website currently shows outbreaks at a total of six long-term care and retirement homes:

Highview Residences

Sunnyside Home

Forest Heights Revera

St. Luke's Place

The Village at University Gates

Chartwell Westmount LTC

CTV News also learned Saturday that a resident of another long-term care home, Highview Residences, had passed away.

The 88-year-old man had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the company's COO Joy Birch confirmed.

An outbreak in this setting is defined as one or more cases of the virus in staff or residents.

The threshold is so low because physical distancing is virtually impossible, meaning that the virus can spread rapidly.

There are currently 158 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region. That's up from the 148 reported by Region of Waterloo Public Health on Friday.