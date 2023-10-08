Kitchener linesman calls final OHL game after 23 years

A Kitchener hockey linesman is hanging up his skates after calling more than 1,000 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games over 23 years.

Saturday night’s matchup in London between the Guelph Storm and the London Knights was Kevin Hastings’ last game as a linesman.

He was honoured before the game, which marked his 1,254th assignment with the league.

According to the OHL’s website, Hastings began officiating in 1999 after retiring from his playing career due to serious concussion issues.

Last January, Hastings hit the 1,000 game milestone, and told CTV News at the time that he was taking things one year at a time.

“Work hard, skate like it’s your last game and enjoy the ride,” he said at the time.

Up next, Hastings will be moving into a new role as the OHL’s officiating manager.