KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener has cancelled its current snow event following the plowing of priority streets.

The parking has been lifted, the city said in a news release.

Officials said there were around 50 plows deployed during the first major snowfall of the year. Crews started working on Sunday afternoon, and within 24 hours all priority streets, including transit routes, were cleared.

Crews did find several vehicles parked in residential areas and are reminding the public of parking restrictions in place during the winter months. From Dec. 1 to March 31, people aren't allowed to park on city streets overnight. However, they can apply for overnight parking exemptions.

Anyone who left their car out may have received an $80 ticket.

Property owners are responsible for cleaning ice and snow off their sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall.

Bylaw officers will inspect sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall and issue a notice to anyone who hasn't cleared their property. They'll return the next day to re-inspect the sidewalk.

There is also free sand for icy sidewalks available throughout the city.