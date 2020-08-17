Advertisement
Kitchener installing pedestrian crossing at Iron Horse Trail and Victoria Street
Bicycles cross the street on the Iron Horse Trail (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener has started construction on a new pedestrian crossing at a portion of Iron Horse Trail.
Staff are working on the crossing where the trail meets Victoria Street South.
It's the same spot where a cyclist was hit by a car and airlifted to hospital in September 2019.
In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, the city said the crossing will include knock-down centre bollards, bollard barriers, flare sidewalk barriers and signage.
The work is expected to be completed by the fall. The city estimates it will cost around $100,000.
In the meantime, people using the trail are asked to cross at the lights at Victoria Street and West Avenue.