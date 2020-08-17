KITCHENER -- The City of Kitchener has started construction on a new pedestrian crossing at a portion of Iron Horse Trail.

Staff are working on the crossing where the trail meets Victoria Street South.

NOTICE: Construction of a pedestrian crossing for the Iron Horse Trail at Victoria St S is in progress for approximately the next two weeks. We ask that cyclists and pedestrians cross at the Victoria St S/West Ave lights until the construction is completed.#CycleWR pic.twitter.com/EWAaQHxu5Q — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) August 17, 2020

It's the same spot where a cyclist was hit by a car and airlifted to hospital in September 2019.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, the city said the crossing will include knock-down centre bollards, bollard barriers, flare sidewalk barriers and signage.

The work is expected to be completed by the fall. The city estimates it will cost around $100,000.

In the meantime, people using the trail are asked to cross at the lights at Victoria Street and West Avenue.