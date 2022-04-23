Kitchener house fire deemed accidental

Firefighters had to put out flames at a Kitchener home Saturday afternoon.

They said it was already a fully-involved fire when crews arrived at the house on Union Boulevard, near Westmount Road.

Officials are calling it accidental in nature, as it's believed that a bucket, which was being used as an ashtray, caught fire.

Those flames then spread to the porch, as well the inside and the roof of the home.

Officials said damage is estimated at $75,000 to $100,000.

No one was injured.