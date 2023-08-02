Kitchener house fire causes $500K in damage, two cats die

While five people managed to make it out of a burning Kitchener home, two family cats died in the fire.

Kitchener Fire was called to the scene late Tuesday afternoon and are thanking working smoke alarms and quick-thinking neighbours.

“By the time I knocked on the window, the whole side of the house was engulfed,” said neighbour Bryan Gray. “It was just super fast, super quick.”

Viewer video shows smoke billowing from the home on Moore Avenue around 5 p.m.

While no one was hurt, two family cats died in the fire.

Kitchener Fire says many people called 911 to report it.

“There were lots of smoke and lots of flames,” said Gray. “It looked as if it was going to spread to the big tree, but it didn’t. I was worried about the other neighbours around the corner.

“The family got out okay, which is awesome. The main priority.”

Fire investigators are still trying to establish the cause.

They believe it was accidental and spread from the porch to the deck and then form the first to the second floor.

Damage is estimated at around $500,000.

The family has been displaced, but fire officials say they have somewhere to stay in the interim.