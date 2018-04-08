Featured
Kitchener house fire being treated as suspicious
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at Weber and Louisa streets on Saturday, April 7, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 12:02PM EDT
A fire that broke out inside a Kitchener home may have been started intentionally.
Waterloo Regional Police say they are treating Saturday’s fire as suspicious.
The fire broke out on the unoccupied main floor of a home on Louisa Street at Weber Street. Three people who live in an upper-floor apartment were displaced.
Damage from the fire is estimated at $75,000.