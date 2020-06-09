KITCHENER -- Two hospitals in Waterloo Region are getting more than $9 million as part of a funding increase from the provincial government.

In a press release, the province says the $9,156,400 will help the hospitals meet current and future service demands.

A total of $5,549,000 will be allocated to Grand River Hospital, which represents a 2.3% increase in funding. St. Mary’s General Hospital, meanwhile, will get $3,607,400 which is a 2.6% increase.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Kitchener-South Hespeler MPP Amy Fee and Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris.

“This funding will go toward helping us ensure we have the equipment, staff and resources we need to uphold our commitment to the community to provide timely, equitable care,” says Grand River Hospital CEO Ron Gagnon in the release. “Especially during times like these, we are reminded of the importance of appropriately-funded hospitals that allow us to serve our community and provide excellent care.”

“These investments are great news for St. Mary’s and for the communities we serve,” says Lee Fairclough, the President of St. Mary’s General Hospital, in the release. “They come at a really important time for our hospital as we face increasing pressure for service given the rapid growth in the region.”

Back in March, the province promised to invest $935 million in Ontario hospitals.

They have also committed an additional $341 million to help hospitals deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.