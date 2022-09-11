Kitchener Horticultural Society celebrates 150 years

The Kitchener Horticultural Society held a special event at Rockway Gardens Sunday to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Sunday also marked the final show of the season in the Concert in the Garden series. The community was able to experience the sounds of the Paul Mitchell Trio, enjoy tasty treats and take a guided tour of the Rockway Gardens.

In addition to the celebratory event, the society aims to add more artwork in the surrounding gardens as well as historical plaques so passersby can learn more about the history of the area.

“We are going to, as part of the recognition for our 150th, continue to add art work to the gardens and you'll see that we've added three of four new pieces in the last week and we have added more historical plaques," said Catherine Owens, secretary of the Kitchener Horticultural Society Board.

Mayor Berry Vrbanoic and Councillor Debbie Chapman helped to commemorate the occasion and presented the society with a certificate to recognize the milestone.