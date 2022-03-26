Kitchener homeowners confront four people that broke in: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Kitchener incident they say involved four people breaking into a home being confronted by the people who lived there.
Officials say the four unknown suspects forced their way into the home around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane.
After the suspects had their reported confrontation with the homeowners, they fled in a vehicle.
Police believe the incident was targeted.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.
Refugee from Ukraine hopes to return to Canada, which previously denied him immigration
After Canada denied his immigration application, Mina Melad was forced to leave Canada with his family and return to Ukraine earlier this year. But after war broke out in the country, Melad had to flee and hopes that Canada will one day welcome him back.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
London
-
-
'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Barrie
-
Ski season nears end in Barrie-area
The end of ski season in central Ontario has arrived.
-
Barrie's Sunset Drive-In Kicks off 2022 season
In a true sign of the season, a popular spot for movies in the area has opened for 2022.
-
'Reel Stories' film festival taking over Barrie theatre this weekend
The Barrie Film Festival is back this weekend for its first entire in-person festival since the start of the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sault Symphony Orchestra planning fiftieth anniversary concert season
Sault Symphony Orchestra is ready for some in-person performances and planning its fiftieth anniversary concert season.
-
Sudbury man creates video game about opioid addiction
A Sudbury man is sharing his personal battle against opioid addiction as a way to help others.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Bullet hole found in speed display board on road in Ottawa's south end
Coun. Scott Moffatt shared pictures on social media Saturday morning of a speed display board on Rideau Valley Drive, south of Manotick, with a bullet hole.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals promise $16 minimum wage, portable benefits package if elected
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16, work to set regional living wages, and compensate businesses for legislating 10 paid sick days if they win the June election.
-
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old Afghan boy renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
-
A Toronto chocolatier is planning a city-wide spring treasure hunt with a $1,000 cash prize
A Toronto chocolatier is planning a city-wide treasure hunt and one winner will walk away with $1,000 in "cold hard cash."
Montreal
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Cree-language 'O Canada' to kick off Montreal Canadiens game on team's first Indigenous Celebration Night
Fans attending Saturday night’s Montreal Canadiens game against Toronto will hear an additional version of Canada’s national anthem when singer-songwriter Pakesso Mukash sings 'O Canada in English, French, and Cree.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
Fire displaces 4 in Stellarton, Nova Scotia
Four people have been displaced following a fire in Stellarton, N.S. Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Province to address low water levels in Grand Beach Lagoon
Work is underway to improve water flow between Lake Winnipeg and Grand Beach Lagoon
Calgary
-
'Freedom' protests continue in downtown core despite court injunction
A temporary court injunction invoked by police did not stop a couple thousand Calgarians from making their voices heard Saturday as freedom protesters continued their fight against remaining COVID-19 mandates.
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
'It's obvious': Catholic parents continue to push for a high school in west Calgary
Calgary parents are angry with both the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) and the Kenney government for delays on an essential school for their community.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
-
Detectives investigating after 'seriously injured' person found at southwest Edmonton bus stop
Police are investigating after a male found with stab wounds at a bus stop in southwest Edmonton Friday evening later died in hospital.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for two children allegedly abducted in northern B.C.
Police in northern B.C. have issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to have been abducted in Fort St. John.
-
Surrey RCMP seek information on targeted shooting apparently linked to gang conflict
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are advising the public and asking for information about what they say appears to be a targeted shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood.
-
Homicide investigators called to Langley, B.C., after man's death in hotel
RCMP say foul play is suspected in a man's death in Langley Friday night.