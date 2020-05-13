KITCHENER -- With graduation ceremonies across North America postponed because of COVID-19, a Kitchener high school decided to honour graduates in a unique way this year.

Seniors graduating from Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School (KCI) were given commemorative yard signs to help mark the milestone.

The staff says it is a way to bring some excitement and school pride to the class of 2020.

“It's not the semester we expected but we're doing what we can to keep the community together and keep our students happy and excited about their final year at KCI,” says teacher Abbey Gingerich.

The teachers and student council printed 250 signs in total, and for some, receiving the signs was an emotional experience.

"Honestly, we've seen a few tears today, a lot of people are excited,” says Olivia Sargla, KCI student council co-president.

“It's great because we can still be a part of the community that is KCI because it was a big part of our lives,” says Grade 12 student Olivia Clay.

A fun story today made possible by teachers at @ONEKCI going above and beyond for their students, making each graduating student a KCI Grad yard sign, delivered by way of physically distant drive through @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/8ye8pSV4x8 — Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) May 12, 2020

The drive-through sign pick-up was also a chance for a brief and physically distanced student-teacher reunion.

“Nothing beats seeing them face-to-face and we're keeping those safe distances and doing what we can to follow the rules today, but it's so nice to see them,” says Gingerich

“It's so much better than just seeing them on FaceTime or a Zoom call. Just that connection is still there, which is great, even though it's six feet apart,” adds Sargla.

About 50 students came to pick up their signs on Tuesday, and teachers will be back on Thursday to hand out the rest.