KITCHENER -- A Kitchener grocery store has enlisted some help from local talent to transform its storefront.

Central Fresh Market has started the first phase of its public art project by introducing a mural with a positive message on the outside of the building.

The Firm Mural Collective, based in Kitchener, was selected to paint the first wall of the store.

All-heart Premium Painting was also selected to work on the project.

They were chosen after the market posted to Twitter last month, looking for artist recommendations.

Anyone who passes by the store can now see the word ‘unity’ written in big letters on the side of the building.