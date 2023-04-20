Kitchener grandmother wins $7 million
A Kitchener woman is celebrating after taking home the top prize of $1,000 a day for life in the July 18 Daily Grand draw.
Colleen Godard, who works as a receptionist, opted for a lump sum amount of $7 million.
“I ran to the grocery store to grab a few things and realized I had some tickets to check. When the kiosk said, 'Big Winner' I thought I must have won $1,000 or so, and when I handed my ticket to the cashier to check, the machine froze,” Godard said in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).
When the 46-year-old shared the news with her sons, she said they were in disbelief.
"I told the rest of my family over Easter dinner. Everyone was jumping with excitement," Godard said.
She plans to make sure her children and grandchildren are taken care of, invest some of her winnings and go on a vacation.
“I never imagined that I would ever be in such an amazing situation,” she said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
London
-
Sentencing in bizarre case of man who set pimp on fire in London, Ont.
William McDonald, 34, gave a sigh of relief during his sentencing hearing on Thursday when he learned he wouldn’t be headed to jail.
-
LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24
Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move toward a future of 'living with COVID-19.'
-
New chief and deputy chief to be named by the London Police Services Board
The London Police Service will soon have a new chief, and a new deputy chief.
Windsor
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
-
Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding
Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.
-
Barrie
-
Remains discovered in Springwater Township
Police are investigating in Springwater Township after suspected human remains were found.
-
Fatal collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 400
Northbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening for roughly four hours following a fatal collision.
-
Family concerned about missing man not seen since March 15
Investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Georgina man who has not been seen since last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
Tinted windows lead to charges for North Bay driver
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is reminding the public that a tinted windshield can lead to charges following an incident earlier this month.
-
Tractor-trailer collides with Englehart school bus with students on board
There was a scary incident this week in the community of Englehart when a tractor-trailer collided with a school bus with students on board.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
An active-lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement about theft at Toronto Pearson Airport
Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It comes after reports of a major gold heist.
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
Montreal
-
Minor accused of attacking Hasidic Jewish men surrenders to Montreal police
A minor accused of attacking two Hasidic men in Montreal last January has turned himself in to police one day after surveillance photos of the suspect were released publicly.
-
'Like a punch in the stomach': Two Montreal women lose thousands in alleged romance fraud
The two women, who spoke to CTV on the basis of anonymity, say the man swindled them both out of a small fortune, leaving them emotionally drained and drowning in debt.
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Quebec's education minister has formalized a promise to ban prayer rooms and other religious practices in the province's public schools. Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used "in fact and in appearance, for the purposes of religious practices such as open prayers or other similar practices."
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Murphy's Logic: Reminder to politicians — It's our money
OPINION: Should taxpayers have more say about where or if tax dollars are spent by governments? Steve Murphy has some thoughts in the latest “Murphy’s Logic.”
Winnipeg
-
Thousands without power in western Manitoba caused by spring snow storm
As snow continues to fall throughout Manitoba, the western part of the province is dealing with power outages, which at one point was impacting more than 6,000 people.
-
'A significant problem': city begins charging vacant building owners for fire response services
The City of Winnipeg has begun charging vacant building owners for fire response services as a recent rash of fires in abandoned homes puts a strain on the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
-
Jets forward Barron weighs in on recovery after taking skate to the face in Game 1
Looking like an extra in a horror movie, Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron said the reaction to his new-look forehead has been varied. "Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I'm a science project," he said Thursday. "So I'm kind of getting both ends of the spectrum. But it feels pretty good actually.
Calgary
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
City of Calgary's extensive archives now accessible through new online portal
The new Archives Research Portal allows people to search the City of Calgary's extensive collection from anywhere they have an internet connection.
-
Outdoor play conference encourages childhood educators to embrace nature
Climbing trees, crushing ice and splashing in streams aren’t just fun activities they’re valuable methods for children to develop, according to organizers of a Calgary conference.
Edmonton
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
RCMP issues alert for man and dogs missing from St. Albert
Police are looking for help to find 39-year-old Jeffrey Johanson and his dogs Gracie and Arty who have been missing since Sunday.
-
Alberta educational assistant charged with sexually assaulting minors
Mounties in the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache have arrested a 28-year-old educational assistant who is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops, B.C.
Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Kamloops, B.C., after a rapidly spreading grass fire swept through an area not far from the city centre.
-
'I need your help': BC Lions owner plans to match donations to restore SFU football program
The owner of the BC Lions has pledged financial support to resuscitate the football program at Simon Fraser University.