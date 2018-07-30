

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener grandmother is celebrating after winning $1 million in the June 1 Lotto Max draw.

“I don’t play the lottery often,” Carol Knipfel shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I usually only buy a ticket when the LOTTO MAX jackpot approaches $60 million.”

On the day of her retirement as a utitiles department dispatcher, Knipfel decided to treat herself to a lottery ticket.

One week later she checked it while out grocery shopping.

“I didn’t actually believe it until I saw the validation slip printed out. I was speechless, I didn’t know what to say,” said Knipfel.

The mother of three and grandmother of six immediately drove to her son’s house to share the good news.

The 68-year-old plans to pay off her mortgage, buy a new car and enjoy her retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at C & J Variety on Belmont Avenue in Kitchener.