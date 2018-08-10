Featured
Kitchener grandfather wins $100,000 jackpot
Charles Wahrbickler of Kitchener has won a $100,000 jackpot. (Image: OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 10:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 11:49AM EDT
A Kitchener man has won the top prize in a lottery game.
Charles Wahrbickler, 57, first thought he won $10,000 playing Instant Crossword Tripler when in fact he won $100,000.
The father of four and grandfather of eight plans to use the money to take care of his family and will put the remainder towards his retirement.
Charles purchased the ticket the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road in Kitchener.