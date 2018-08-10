

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has won the top prize in a lottery game.

Charles Wahrbickler, 57, first thought he won $10,000 playing Instant Crossword Tripler when in fact he won $100,000.

The father of four and grandfather of eight plans to use the money to take care of his family and will put the remainder towards his retirement.

Charles purchased the ticket the Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road in Kitchener.