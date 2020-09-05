KITCHENER -- The service for the Kitchener GO line, among others, is expected to increase after Labour Day.

Metrolinx announced their intention to increase the transit service after months of reductions due to the pandemic.

Service between Mount Pleasant and Union will be roughly every 30 minutes during rush hour and at least hourly for most of the day.

The first morning eastbound train from Kitchener, Acton and Guelph will now begin in Georgetown.

Train times will also be changed across the board.

The increase service will also happen on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, Barrie, and Stouffville lines.

Plexiglass seat dividers on the trains are being installed to help prevent the spread of germs.

A mandatory face covering police will remain in effect.