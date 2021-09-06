Kitchener GO Train bumps numbers of trips back up starting Tuesday
Riders of the Kitchener GO Train are getting more options back.
Metrolinx announced that they’re resuming their weekday rush hour express options out of Kitchener, Guelph, and at other stops along the line starting on Tuesday.
Weekday morning eastbound trips will depart from Kitchener at 6:02 a.m., 6:32 a.m., 7:02 a.m., 7:32 a.m., and 8:02 a.m., will make stops to Bramalea, and then run express to Union Station and arrive at 7:43 a.m., 8:13 a.m., 8:43 a.m., 9:13 a.m. and 9:43 a.m.
Weekday evening westbound trips will depart Union Station at 4:49 p.m., 5:19 p.m., and 6:19 p.m., will run express to Bramalea, and then arrive in Kitchener at 6:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., and 8:05 p.m.
Metrolinx also says there have been some changes to the trips that will require customers to check their schedule beforehand.
Some trips will not stop in Etobicoke North, some may depart half an hour earlier or later, some trains may be shorter, and the usual 4:34 p.m. trip from Union will now end in Georgetown instead of Kitchener.
-
-
-
