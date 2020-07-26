KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say a teen girl from Kitchener was killed during a boating incident at Conestogo Lake on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington County Road 11 in Mapleton Township for a boating incident just after 4 p.m.

Wellington County OPP say they received reports that a 13-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a boat.

13 year old #Kitchener girl killed in boating accident. #wellingtonOPP continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/TmWIIB08kB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 26, 2020

Rescuers pulled the girl, who was unconscious, from the water. Police say she was pronounced dead at scene.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by OPP Technical Collision Investigators and OPP Marine Unit officers.

Early on Sunday evening, emergency responders could still be seen in the area near the lakeshore, along Wellington County Road 11.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.