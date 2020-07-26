KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police say a teen girl from Kitchener was killed after she was reportedly run over by a boat at Conestogo Lake on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington County Road 11 in Mapleton Township for a boating incident just after 4 p.m.

Wellington County OPP say they received reports that a 13-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.

13 year old #Kitchener girl killed in boating accident. #wellingtonOPP continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/TmWIIB08kB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 26, 2020

On Monday, officials told CTV that the girl was on a boat in the water when she somehow ended up in the lake. Investigators are still looking into whether she jumped in or fell overboard.

Moments after she went into the water, she was run over by the boat.

Officials say that the vessel was brought into the shore immediately and that someone called 911. Emergency responders arrived shortly after.

The girl was unconscious when she was pulled from the water. Police say she was pronounced dead at scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.