Kitchener genetics lab offering to expand provincial COVID-19 testing capacity

KITCHENER -

As the Ontario government implements new measures to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, one genetics lab in Kitchener is offering a helping hand.

Hundreds of COVID-19 tests for pharmacies are processed each day at Epitome Genetics, but company partner David Erb says they could be doing more for the province.

"We have been asking to be a part of their testing solution since day one, since the start of COVID," he said.

Ontario Health tells CTV news that labs are completing 53 per cent of PCR tests within one day and 82 per cent within two days, but those turnaround times are likely to rise as volume increases.

Ontario's lab network can process 100,000 PCR tests daily, but the most they've completed in one day was just over 76,000 on Jan. 15.

"It's frustrating, for sure, to know that we could be helping locally," said Erb. "We have the capacity to do many more. Tomorrow we could be doing 5,000 tests and within a week or two we could greatly increase that number up to 10,000."

He adds that they've approached the Ford government about the lab's capability, but haven't heard back.

"We have a proven track record and we have the capacity," said Erb. "It's just being able to contribute that and go into the provincial strategy and be included in that."

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment, but has not heard back.

Epitome Genetics plans to continue processing tests for major pharmacy chains like Rexall, Sobeys, and Pharmasave.