Kitchener gathering honours hundreds of lives lost to overdoses

Hundreds of lives lost to overdoses in Waterloo Region were remembered during a solemn event in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) group hosted a Drug Poisoning Awareness Day memorial on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Drug Poisoning Awareness Day, also known as International Overdose Awareness Day, is held annually on August 31 as a day of remembrance for people who have died from drug poisonings and overdoses.

This year, the WRIDS is hosting two events – the first was on Wednesday at Victoria Park in Kitchener while the second event is scheduled for August 27 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Soper Park in Cambridge.

A field of purple markers was set up in Kitchener, a stark reminder of every life lost to the ongoing drug crisis.

“We’re going to lose a whole generation of people if we don’t do something about it,” participant Serena Welsely said while remembering the loved ones she has lost.

Drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region

According to the WRIDS, there have been 432 confirmed opioid-related deaths in Waterloo Region from 2018 to 2022.

In 2023 alone, the organization said there were 78 probable opioid-related deaths.

So far this year, 56 suspected drug-related deaths have been reported as of August 7.

However, the organization stresses opioids are not the only concerning substances.

“We must remember this is not just an opioid crisis; this is a drug poisoning crisis,” the WRIDS said via a social media post. “The Office of the Chief Coroner reports that as the end of June 2024 there have been 817 suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region since 2018.”

Consumption Treatment Sites to close

Wednesday’s event came at a particularly poignant time as the province announced plans to close 10 Consumption Treatment Sites (CTS) across Ontario, including two facilities in Kitchener and Guelph.

The Ford government said they will be funding rehab and recovery programs and turning away from supervised consumption.

In a news release, the WRIDS said they are deeply dismayed by the decision to close the sites.

“The WRIDS applauds increasing access to treatment and recovery supports for those who are ready, however, the announced pivot to a singular focus on treatment and recovery, paired with a prohibition on the harm reduction supports of supervised consumption, safer supply, and needle exchange programs, will result in widespread health harms included increased transmission of infectious diseases like HIV and Hepatitis C.”

For some of the event attendees on Wednesday, the life-saving potential of CTS locations hits close to home.

“I’ve seen first hand that they save lives,” participant Carl Adams told CTV News.

Adam said he has been sober for 18 months and used a safe consumption site for many years while on the road to recovery.

“I know a lot of people’s lives that they did save,” he explained. “You walk through those doors, at some point, they’re saving their life.”

Adams believes he would not be alive if it weren’t for the CTS services.

“I don’t understand why people would want to shut them down. I would want to tell them to open up their eyes.”