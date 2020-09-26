KITCHENER -- Marten’s Furniture Wonderland says “all good things must come to an end.”

The Kitchener furniture store announced this week that it will be closing its doors for good.

Marten’s Furniture Wonderland has been a community business for more than 49 years.

A post on the store’s Facebook page says the owner decided it was time to retire.

The date of the store’s closure has not been announced.

Marten’s Furniture Wonderland also says they are holding one last sale to clear out their current stock.