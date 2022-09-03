Kitchener fries shop marks end of a chapter

As people kicked off their long weekend, David's Fresh Cut Fries marked the end of a chapter.

The shop in Kitchener has been at its location on Lancaster Street for 20 years.

Customers came out Saturday to help celebrate the business' last day before David's finds a new location.

"Today is the last day we're here," said owner Sandro Kusljic. "They told us at the beginning of the season they're going to do some work with the yard and the building is coming down in October. We're just packing everything up and we had a great run here and we're looking at a few spots right now.

"We have a big following. There's not many businesses like this left in the region, especially with COVID. A lot of places went out of business."

David's is a seasonal business and would have closed in October, but the owner says it will keep customers posted online where they will be in 2023.