Kitchener firefighters take part in ice rescue training
Members of the Kitchener fire department brushed up on their ice rescue training on Tuesday.
Firefighters receive the training four times a year.
The recent freeze and thaw cycle has been advantageous for training, allowing crews to break the ice and get into the water.
"Our staff is trained to a technician level which is the highest level you can get so we can serve our citizens better,” Tom O’Hara with the Kitchener fire department said. “We're out here today under controlled conditions, going through all the steps that we need as if somebody has gone through the ice."
Kitchener fire officials said they will be out for a couple of hours with a different crew every day this week.
Officials are reminding the pubic to be aware of fluctuating temperatures and ice thickness and suggest the ice should be at least four inches thick to walk on safely.
