Kitchener firefighters tackle house fire

A fire in Kitchener on Monday left a townhouse with extensive damage.

Fire crews were seen on Zeller Crescent around 1 p.m.

The townhouse's bricks were heavily charred, with the garage door and the second storey windows sustaining heavy damage.

One person who witnessed the fire said it happened around noon. By 1:30 p.m., fire crews were seen leaving the area.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages are currently not known.

Fire officials have not said if there were any injuries from the fire.