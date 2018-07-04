

CTV Kitchener





A new contract between the city of Kitchener and its firefighters has been reached.

Firefighters with the Kitchener Professional Firefighters Association were awarded a 5.15% raise over the next three years.

The contract term runs from the period of January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2020.

They’ve also created a fifth class pay grade which will cover new recruits from three to four years before they are able to reach the first class rank and salary.

The city says the new contract includes an increase in psychological health benefits and reconfirms a joint wellness committee which will focus on creating a wellness program for firefighters.

The Kitchener Fire Department operates seven stations within the community.