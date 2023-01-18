Kitchener Fire worries a woman was living underneath a building that caught fire
As temperatures take a tumble, those living unhoused are seeking shelter wherever they can to keep warm – but it’s not always safe.
Fire crews were called to a building on St. Leger Street in Kitchener Wednesday morning where it’s believed a woman was living underneath.
Fire officials say her heating source may have caused the fire, and although she wasn’t there when crews made it inside, there’s worries she may be hurt.
“There was a report of a female occupant,” Kitchener fire prevention officer Tom Ruggle said. “We were unable to find her onsite but we suspect the cause of the fire was probably related to heating.”
Seven trucks responded to the fire at 216 St. Leger Street. The call came in at 5:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the back side of the building was engulfed in smoke and flames.
Fire officials say they were aware of reports that people might be living underneath the building, so they approached the fire accordingly.
“Crews had to cut a trench at the top of the building to stop the flame and smoke from migrating to the other side of the building to minimize damage,” said Patrick O’Halloran, the assistant platoon chief with Kitchener Fire.
Kitchener Fire said this isn’t the first case like this across the city.
“We had somewhere between 15 to 20 fires that were tied to folks either living rough or in encampments,” Ruggle said.
One of the most recent incidents was at an encampment in late December at Weber and Victoria Streets in Kitchener – deemed an accident.
Last week, an encampment fire near Cambridge shut down a part of Highway 401.
The building owner admitted it is a lot to take in but understands that people are simply trying to seek shelter from the cold.
“I’m sure they didn’t mean to do it but they’ve caused me lots of damage,” said owner Ed McColough.
To prevent similar incidents from happening again, the fire prevention officer suggests those who are homeless make sure their heating sources are safe. He said their team tries to do outreach and provide safer alternatives whenever possible.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian, back home from Ukraine, shares harrowing stories of life on the front lines
Canadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern to resign before upcoming election
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand down as leader before Feb. 7, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
London
-
Missing hip part cancels surgery, man gets the news while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
-
London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
Windsor
-
Rising food prices could be leading society toward long-term health issues: professor
High food prices have some people leaning toward cheaper — and less healthy — meal alternatives. One University of Windsor professor says that's starting to become a common trend and one that could have significant impacts on the healthcare system.
-
'I am very happy': Windsor pensioner relieved accessible parking permit problem resolved
A Windsor man who was ticketed $440 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle while renewing it is pleased city staff have absolved the fine.
-
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach happy to be back following medical emergency
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach Andy Delmore returned to the bench last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency on the ice during a practice in early December.
Barrie
-
Body found along Highway 400 in Bradford
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a ditch along Highway 400 south of Barrie.
-
OPP officers rescue driver from hypothermia after discovering unoccupied vehicle
Provincial police in Caledon say officers rescued a person in medical distress after finding an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running and doors open in a parking lot.
-
These 3 Barrie streets are hot spots for speeders, police say
Barrie police focus on high-risk areas to curb speeders, laying nearly 3,500 charges/tickets last year.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
-
Sault hosts Anishinabek Nation health conference
The eighth Annual Anishinabek Nation Health Conference is being held in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
The principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. has written a letter to parents after a student wearing a hijab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
-
Anti-theft immobilizers in cars are now obsolete. What can replace them?
The gold standard of anti-theft protection that was mandated by Canada’s federal government is now effectively obsolete, defeated by thieves dozens of times a day without a clear replacement in the works — often leaving drivers to come up with their own anti-theft solutions.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Federal health transfers: Legault wants a deal with Ottawa in the next few weeks
Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants the provinces to settle the issue of health transfers with Ottawa as soon as possible.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
-
A mucky mystery: Questions linger after heap of trash dumped in Winnipeg street
A pile of garbage blocking a St. Norbert area street has been cleaned up, but questions linger as to who was responsible for the messy mound.
Calgary
-
'He has no business dictating to us': Alberta premier rails against Just Transition
A contentious piece of proposed federal legislation is setting off fireworks between Alberta's government and Ottawa.
-
'I definitely regret a lot': Jeromy Farkas takes a hike, talks politics and doing good
He was a former city councillor and was the runner-up in Calgary's 2021 mayoral election, but now Jeromy Farkas has peaked.
-
Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter
They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.
Edmonton
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Edmonton couple turn basement into an underground garden
A local couple have found success in a new pastime that pays off in fresh produce.
Vancouver
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
-
B.C. officer who died in avalanche posthumously promoted to detective, funeral hears
The British Columbia constable who died in an avalanche last week has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication as an officer and commitment to improving his skills in the department.