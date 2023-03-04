Kitchener extends snow event until Sunday

The City of Kitchener is extending its snow event that was declared Friday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a press release issued by the city, about 90 per cent of its roads have been plowed.

“Residents are prohibited from parking their cars on City streets at any time when a snow event has been declared by the City,” read the release.

Motorists are also being reminded that the tag-and-tow process is in effect and a ticket for parking on the street during the event could result in an $80 ticket.

Snow events remain in place for Waterloo and Cambridge for Saturday.